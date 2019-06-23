BET Awards: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Perform "Old Town Road"

The duo hit the stage Sunday night to sing their song, which has spent 11 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it the longest-running No. 1 hit of 2019.

Billy Ray Cyrus, performing at the BET Awards? It would have seemed darn near impossible at the top of 2019, but thanks to Lil Nas X and the phenomenon that is “Old Town Road,” the 2019 BET Awards featured the elder Cyrus in all his glory -- along with, of course, Lil Nas X, and the horses in the back (after appearing on the red carpet).

The performance featured the odd couple saddling up to the BET Awards on horseback before entering a saloon onstage. Lil Nas X, clad in a neon-yellow getup, led an absolutely rambunctious crowd in the sing-along while Cyrus delivered his verse at a mic stand, giving in to a few cowboy boot kicks as dancers strutted around him.

“Old Town Road” has spent 11 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it the longest-running No. 1 hit of 2019. Its music video, featuring Lil Nas X and Cyrus’ remix of the song, has garnered 164 million views on YouTube.

Lil Nas X released his first EP, 7, on Friday. The project includes new single “Panini” as well as the Cardi B collaboration “Rodeo.”

See all the winners from the 2019 BET Awards here and view the performance below.

