Lil Nas X and BTS' RM Drop "Old Town Road" Remix "Seoul Town Road"

There are fewer things bigger in 2019 than Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and BTS, and now these superpowers have joined together on “Seoul Town Road,” a new remix of the song featuring BTS’ RM that is probably going to not only break the Internet but also Billboard Hot 100 chart records.

Out late Thursday night, the “Seoul Town Road” remix kicks off with RM rephrasing the refrain from “Old Town Road,” reorienting it to the South Korean capital where BTS is based. Clocking in at just under two-minutes, RM and Lil Nas X switch off verses, with RM offering up his characteristic wordplay throughout, using a play on the word “homie” to refer to a popular Korean gardening tool known as a “homi.”

Along with the new feature and new title, the Lil Nas X song got new cover artwork, with one horse colored purple in representation of BTS and their bond with their fandom, ARMY.

"Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus is currently tied for the most weeks (16) at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart with "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber and "One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. Between its ongoing strong momentum and this new collab, Lil Nas X's hit is hearing up to make history for the first time in the chart’s six-decade history with that lucky No. 17.

Take a listen to Lil Nas X and RM’s “Seoul Town Road” below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.