Lil Nas X Explains Gay Prejudice to Kevin Hart in Tense Conversation

The "Old Town Road" rapper and the actor appeared together on a recent episode of HBO's 'The Shop: Interrupted.'

On Tuesday's episode of HBO's The Shop: Interrupted, Lil Nas X was prompted to explain gay prejudice to Kevin Hart. After Hart — who has made anti-gay comments in the past — questioned Lil Nas about his decision to publicly come out at the height of his success this summer, the 20-year-old rapper patiently shared his perspective with Hart.

"And with all that early success, you felt it was important to make an announcement recently?" asked marketing executive Paul Rivera, referencing the record Lil Nas broke with his hit "Old Town Road," which is now the longest-charting No. 1 in the history of Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

But before Lil Nas could answer, Hart interrupted him. "He said he was gay!" yelled Hart. "So what?"

Lil Nas then explained that he wasn't "forced" to come out. Rather, he did so to combat LGBTQ discrimination on a larger scale. He decided to live openly because, as he put it, "growing up [I had been taught] to hate that shit."

Making himself appear confused, Hart asked, "Hate what?" Not allowing Lil Nas to answer, Hart asked for a second time, "Hate what?"

Lil Nas then eventually said, "Homosexuality, gay people."

"Why?" asked Hart, to which Lil Nas replied, "Come on now."

"Why are you growing up to hate it?" said Hart, who previously stepped down as Oscars host after the resurfacing of past homophobic tweets and jokes. Hart said at one time that one of his "biggest fears" is his son growing up to be gay and, in a tweet, he wrote that he would break a dollhouse over his son's head if he discovered him playing with the toy. (The Academy gave him an ultimatum — apologize or step down — and he chose the latter.)

"If you're really from the hood, you know," Lil Nas told Hart. The hip-hop star — who recently performed his second single, "Panini," at this year's MTV Video Music Awards — then said that he didn't come out for attention. Instead, he revealed his sexual orientation to let fans know that it was irrelevant to his music.

Hart later told Lil Nas that he "in no way, shape, or form should" should have to "defend" himself as gay by saying, "But guys, this is what I am."

Hart was later slammed by social media users for how he handled the conversation with Lil Nas and for repeatedly interrupting the young musician. "Kevin Hart acting like it's no big deal when he's BEEN part of and contributed to the homophobic culture in that community is FUCKING BAFFLING. He hasn't grown in anything but ignorance. FOH. This is trash on a great show. Love U @LilNasX," tweeted one incensed fan.

Added writer Phillip Henry: "Kevin Hart acting like he doesn’t know why Lil Nas X would be scared to come out is like someone who stole the thing you lost helping you look for it."

Watch the clip below.