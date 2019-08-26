VMAs: Lil Nas X Channels Robotic Future During "Panini" Performance

The rapper, known for 'Old Town Road,' made his Video Music Awards stage debut on Monday night.

Lil Nas X gave the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards audience a taste of his music beyond "Old Town Road."

Billy Ray Cyrus introduced his collaborator, stating that the rapper changed the way the music industry categorizes music.

The video began with a fictional news anchor jabbing at the artist's record-breaking "Old Town Road," which has been remixed multiple times. Donning a white robot-like unitard, the country rap artist performed "Panini," a number from his debut ep 7 EP.

Lil Nas X and his dancers, sporting black unitards similar to his, shook their heads and danced across a projected grid. They shuffled and bounced in front of a neon city background.

"I thought you want this for my life, for my life," he sang. "Said you wanted to see me thrive, you lied."

The performance also featured a laser show of neon strobe light and hefty drum beats.

Lil Nas X closed off the performance whistling the song's final chords.