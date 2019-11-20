Grammys: Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Earns 3 Nominations

The rapper, who earned a total of six nods, is the most nominated male artist at the 2020 ceremony.

Lil Nas X earned six nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards, with his hit "Old Town Road" earning three individual nods.

The rapper is this year's leading male nominee. His "Old Town Road" collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus is nominated for record of the year, pop duo/group performance and music video.

In addition to the "Old Town Road" nominations, Lil Nas X's debut extended play 7 is up for album of the year. He also earned nods in the best new artist category and the rap/sung performance category for "Panini."

Lil Nas X reacted to his Grammy nominations by taking to Twitter to say, "NO FUCKING WAY."

Back in August, "Old Town Road" broke the all-time record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after holding the spot for the 17th week. The song beat both Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day" and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito,” which previously held the top spot on the chart for 16 weeks.

The nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday morning. Recording Academy president and CEO Deborah Dugan, board of trustees chair Harvey Mason Jr., Gayle King, Alicia Keys and Bebe Rexha announced the nominees in select categories during a live stream on the Grammys Twitter and Facebook pages.

Keys will return to host the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which will take place Jan. 26. The awards show will be broadcast on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.