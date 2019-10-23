Lil Rel Howery Joins Justin Baldoni's Teen Drama 'Clouds' (Exclusive)

The YA drama tells the true story of Zach Sobiech, who wrote the song "Clouds" before dying at the age of 18.

Lil Rel Howery, who broke out with scene-stealing work in Get Out, has joined the cast of Warners’ teen drama Clouds.

Relative newcomer Fin Argus, Annabelle Comes Home actress Madison Iseman and singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter are leading the project, which also has Neve Campbell and Tom Everett Scott on the call sheet.

Justin Baldoni, who tackled the teen weepie Five Feet Apart, is back in uplifting-teen-tragedy mode, helming the true story of Zach Sobiech, a high school kid who is diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Sobiech faced the disease by turning to music and writing the song “Clouds,” which went viral as a YouTube video and reached No. 1 on iTunes prior to his death in 2013 at the age of 18.

The project is based on the memoir Fly a Little Higher, written by Sobiech’s mother, Laura Sobiech. Casey La Scala and Patrick Kopka wrote the initial draft, while Kara Holden wrote the latest script.

Argus is portraying Sobiech, with Campbell playing the mother, whose faith is being tested by her son’s illness. Scott will play the father, a man who already lost his faith and is falling apart.

Howery will play Sobiech's favorite teacher, a person who pushes his students to live their best lives.

Andrew Lazar and Benjamin Simpson are producing the project, which is now shooting in Montreal. Baldoni and Casey La Scala are also producing.

Howery was last seen on the big screen in Good Boys, Universal’s surprise summer hit, and Brittany Runs a Marathon. He has roles opposite Kevin Hart in Sony drama Fatherhood and opposite Ryan Reynolds in Fox/Disney adventure flick Free Guy in the can.

He is repped by UTA and Fourth Wall Managment.