Lil Wayne Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant With BET Awards Performance

The musical number, named after Bryant, featured videos and interview footage memorializing the late basketball legend, who died in a helicopter crash in January.

Lil Wayne hit the virtual stage at the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday to pay tribute to late L.A. Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

The rapper's Sunday night performance included videos and moving lyrics that highlighted the all-star's legacy in not only basketball but beyond. Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in January.

"I call him King Bryant," rapped Lil Wayne. "Now let the crown show."

The "Kobe Bryant" performance highlighted moments from the Olympic athlete's career, including earlier moments when Bryant donned the number 8 jersey to the player's last time on the court in 2016. Lil Wayne's lyrics also brought attention to Bryant's skill. As the rapper sang about the basketball icon's on-court, dubbing him "the turn-around jumper," footage showed Bryant besting members of opposing teams and scoring points.

Lil Wayne's performance also included a shout-out to the late legend's "Black Mamba family" and his wife, Vanessa. He also brought attention to the recent anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests, saying, "Black Lives Matter, facts."

Seven others, including youth basketball coach Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester; were also killed in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas.

The BET Awards, hosted by Amanda Seales, aired on June 28 on ViacomCBS' networks including BET and BET HER.

Last weekend, Snoop Dogg paid tribute to Bryant during the ESPYs.

Watch Lil Wayne's performance below.