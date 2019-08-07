Lili Rosson, Actress in 'North by Northwest' and 'Ozzie and Harriet,' Dies at 87

Her father-in-law and husband were the cinematographers on 'The Wizard of Oz' and 'Love at First Bite,' respectively.

Lili Rosson, an actress from a notable Hollywood family who had small parts in North by Northwest, Some Came Running and The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, has died. She was 87.

Rosson died June 27 at a nursing facility in Los Altos, California, her daughter, Christa, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Her lone credit listed on IMDb is as a character named Lydia in the low-budget drama The Diary of a High School Bride (1959), directed by Burt Topper for American International Pictures.

However, her daughter said Rosson was on the scene as a bystander when Cary Grant's Roger Thornhill is "shot" by Eva Marie Saint's Eve Kendall at the Mount Rushmore visitor center in Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest (1959).

She also worked alongside Frank Sinatra in Madison, Indiana, on Vincente Minnelli's Some Came Running (1958), appeared in scenes with Ritchie Valens in Go, Johnny, Go! (1959) and played one of David Nelson's girlfriends on episodes of ABC's The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.

Born in Hollywood, Rosson attended Hollywood High with James Garner and Carol Burnett.

Her father-in-law was Harold Rosson, a five-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer known for his work on The Wizard of Oz (1939) and Singin' in the Rain (1952), and her husband was Edward Rosson, the cinematographer on White Lightning (1973) and Love at First Bite (1979).

Her sons Eddie Rosson (It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World, Camp Runamuck) and Pat Rosson (The Young Marrieds, The Andy Griffith Show) were child actors.

In addition to Pat and Christa, survivors include her grandchildren. Maria, Troy, Sophie and Tobey.