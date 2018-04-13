Lilly Singh Launches Unicorn Island Productions, Taps Digital Veteran to Lead Development (Exclusive)

Polly Auritt will work with Singh to develop a slate of comedy, animation, horror and unscripted projects.

Lilly Singh is launching a production company and has tapped a digital video veteran to help her develop a slate of programming.

The actress and comedian, who rose to fame on YouTube, has established Unicorn Island Productions to develop and produce inspirational and informative stories for film, television and digital. Polly Auritt, the former head of original programming at Mashable Studios, has joined the Los Angeles-based company as its head of development.

Together, Singh and Auritt will develop a slate of series across the comedy, animation, horror and unscripted genres. Among the projects they will work on is an adaptation of Singh's New York Times bestselling memoir, How to Be a Bawse, and a family-friendly animated series based on Singh's Unicorn Island brand. They will focus on working with diverse and female voices.

"I have had ambitions of expanding our footprint beyond short form, digital content for a while now and we searched high and low for someone to help launch this effort," said Singh. "Polly is uniquely qualified to help kick start this company. With her experience and deep relationships in non-scripted, scripted and the traditional and digital worlds, there is no one more qualified to help develop Unicorn Island Productions than Polly. We're very excited to bring our voice to the world."

Added Auritt, "I'm blown away by Lilly's limitless talent, tireless work ethic, razor sharp intelligence and infectious positivity. Everyone could use more Lilly Singh in their life, and I couldn't be more excited to help build out her already formidable business."

Toronto-born Singh has amassed a large fan base for the comedic sketches and vlogs that she posts to her YouTube channel, ||Superwoman||. Her audience of 13 million has propelled her career forward, leading to a global tour and a documentary, A Trip to Unicorn Island. She will soon appear in HBO's Fahrenheit 451 and has also been cast in Bright Futures, an NBC comedy pilot from Kenya Barris.

Auritt served as head of original programming at Mashable for one year, managing the development and production of digital series for YouTube and Facebook and building out a slate of originals for linear and digital distribution. Prior to joining Mashable, she served as vp programming at Fullscreen. She has also spent time at MTV Networks, Alloy Entertainment and Peter Berg's Film 44.

Singh is repped by WME, manager Sarah Weichel and Sharma Law.