Lilly Wachowski, Abby McEnany, BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Join Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Pride Summit

Boy George and Tituss Burgess also are among the many stars who have been added to the virtual event, taking place Saturday, June 13.

Abby McEnany, Lilly Wachowski, Boy George, Black Lives Matter co-founder and political strategist Patrisse Cullors and Tituss Burgess have joined the lineup of Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter's second annual Pride Summit and Prom.

McEnany, co-creator, star and executive producer of the Showtime series Work In Progress, and Lilly Wachowski, the show's co-writer and executive producer, are confirmed for a rare, intimate conversation; Boy George will share stories, insights and opinions in an unfiltered discussion; Cullors will open the Summit; and Burgess will give a special performance of his newly released single, "Dance M.F."

Additionally, several other stars have signed on to take part in the Pride Prom. New appearances include Adair Curtis, Anne-Marie, Big Freedia, Bob The Drag Queen, Brandi Carlile, Caitlyn Jenner, Cheyenne Jackson, Debbie Gibson, Jason Bolden, Jillian Mercado, Justin Tranter, Kalen Allen, L Devine, Lance Bass, Margaret Cho, Nico Tortorella, Pentatonix, Perfume Genius and Tiffany.

Previously announced appearances include Billy Porter, Carlie Hanson, Carson Kressley, Chris Appleton, Cyndi Lauper, Erika Jayne, Hayley Kiyoko, Indigo Girls, Jonica T. Gibbs, Justin Tranter, Kat Cunning, Lena Waithe, Madame Gandhi, Mary Lambert, Noah Cyrus, Pabllo Vittar, Patrick Starrr, Rex Rebel, Shea Diamond, Soko, Tove Lo, Todrick Hall and Wilson Cruz.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 13, at bbthrpridesummit.com,with programming and schedule details to be released later this week. Additional participants will continue to be announced leading into the Pride Summit event.

The Billboard-Hollywood Reporter second annual Pride Summit and Prom is a free, daylong virtual event including engaging conversations with LGBTQ+ artists making an impact in the media space and, for the first time ever, a virtual Pride Prom, featuring a drag performance contest and crowning of the Pride Queen winner, as well as special performances by top artists and an interactive DJ set. In preparation for the prom, attendees can participate in tutorials from top makeup, hair and fashion stylists and more.

The second annual Pride Prom and Summit proudly supports The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

The summit is part of extensive monthlong pride celebrations, which include the inaugural PRIDE issue for The Hollywood Reporter,guest-edited by leader Ryan Murphy,and the annual Billboard pride issue on 6/11. The event celebrates the influence of the LGBTQ+ community across music, media and entertainment, recognizing the importance of Pride celebrations and their significance in the LGBTQ+ community.