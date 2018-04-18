Lily Collins Joins Survival Thriller 'Titan'

The 'To the Bone' star will play a young musician investigating her environmental activist sister's mysterious death.

Ahead of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, To the Bone star Lily Collins has boarded Titan, a survival thriller from director Austin Bunn, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Collins will play a young musician setting out to investigate her environmentalist older sister's death, only to find herself in danger when she revisits the remote forest that claimed her sibling.

Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa are producing for Killer Films. XYZ Films will introduce Titan to foreign buyers at Cannes, while CAA and UTA are handling a domestic sale.

Collins, also known for roles in Bong Joon Ho's Okja and on the series The Last Tycoon, is also set to star in Les Miserables for BBC One and Masterpiece. She is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Sloane Offer.