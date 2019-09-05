Lily James to Join Carey Mulligan in Netflix Period Drama 'Dig' (Exclusive)

Ralph Fiennes is already on board this true-life story.

Lily James is in negotiations to join Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes in Dig, a period drama set up at Netflix.

Simon Stone (The Daughter) is directing what is shaping up to be a thoroughly British pic, with Gabrielle Tana (Philomena, The Invisible Woman) producing.

Based on a true story and set at the turn of World War II, Dig focuses on a widow (Mulligan) with a hunch that her land contains buried riches, something that proves true. She then turns her property into an archeological site.

Mulligan plays the widow, Edith Pretty, while Fiennes is Basil Brown, a local archeologist who works with her only to see himself pushed aside by museum curators.

James portrays an archeological student named Peggy Preston. When she works at the dig, she becomes disillusioned by the many domineering men but finds friendship with Pretty and Brown.

A shoot in early 2020 is being eyed.

James, who in recent years had choice parts in movies such as Baby Driver and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, appeared in Universal and Working Title's hit Yesterday. She recently wrapped a starring turn in the remake of thriller Rebecca alongside Armie Hammer.

James is repped by UTA and U.K.'s Tavistock Wood.