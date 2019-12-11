Lily-Rose Depp, Zosia Mamet Talk Holiday Traditions at "Chanel No. 5 in the Snow"

Kacey Musgraves in the sled that’s part of “Chanel No. 5 in the Snow,” a winter-wonderland experience open to the public December 12 though 15 at The Standard High Line in New York.

Kacey Musgraves, Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus were also guests at The Standard High Line, where the public can enjoy the Chanel ice skating ring and holiday experience Dec. 12-15.

What are the big plans among the Hollywood set this holiday season? No plans seems to be a central theme, if the guests at Tuesday night’s “Chanel No. 5 in the Snow” party are any indication. “We have a place in upstate New York – I’m staying home and going to do a lot of nothing, and I can’t wait,” explained actress Zosia Mamet at the event at New York’s Standard High Line. “I do love to bake, though – there’s a pumpkin loaf I love to make, and I also love to bake pies. I start baking immediately after Thanksgiving, so the house always smells wonderful.”

Non-stop shooting and travel schedules have made the idea of low-key family time sound enormously appealing, said more than one guest. “Because everyone is so busy, it feels special when the whole family is able to spend time together,” said Dickinson’s Anna Baryshnikov (the actress is the daughter of Mikhail Baryshnikov and Lisa Rinehart). “The older I get, the less interested I am in the gifts and more about just spending time with them.”

Her co-star in Dickinson, Ella Hunt, agreed. “I get to go home to North Devon in the U.K., in the countryside; it’s been a fairly intense shooting schedule for season two, so I can’t wait,” she said. “I’m looking forward to a lot of food, and we’re also doing all eco-friendly presents this year, and wrapping them in newspaper instead of Christmas wrapping, and just thinking about the planet a bit more in the presents we give each other.”

“Chanel No. 5 in the Snow” pays tribute to the fragrance that surely will find its way under more than a few trees; Coco Chanel debuted her floral and vanilla No. 5 in 1921, and almost 100 years later it remains the top-ranking scent of all time. The French house just debuted a holiday campaign for the perfume’s latest iteration, No. 5 L’Eau, featuring Lily-Rose Depp, and landed on the idea of reproducing the winter wonderland setting of the campaign as a real-life experience open to the public from Thursday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 15. So an ice skating rink was erected in the plaza that fronts The Standard hotel adjacent to the High Line, surrounded by trees decorated with Chanel-themed ornaments, alongside mini chalets offering hot chocolate, crafts and plenty of selfie opportunities.

Inside The Standard Grill and Biergarten, Depp was joined by guests including Kacey Musgraves, Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, and Jordan Roth for a kick-off party that included hot cider, oysters, sausages and other passed bites, as well as a concert by Monsta X, the South Korean boy group. “Our holiday vacation officially starts on December 22, when we head to Palm Beach, then we’ll spend New Year’s in East Hampton,” Roth explained, adding that his favorite tradition is the pair of trees he and husband Richie Jackson wrap with lights each year. “I’m garden-obsessed, so I love the sort of ghost-like magic of those trees when they’re illuminated from within. I love to look out the window and see the glow that can only come from the glow of those trees. Of course, I’m a Jew, so we call them holiday trees, but I love seeing them from far away when you pull onto your street, and when the other houses turn on their lights as well. There’s something wonderfully comforting about that sight.”

Depp, whose parents are Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, mentioned that she soon will head home to France for the holidays. “Being with family is our tradition,” she said. “Everyone is running around all year, so the ability to spend time together and do nothing, that’s the best thing we can think of for Christmas.”

“Chanel No. 5 in the Snow” is free and open to the public Dec. 12-15 at The Standard High Line, 848 Washington St., New York; visitors are admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.