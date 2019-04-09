Lily Tomlin Set for Honors at Actors Fund’s Tony Awards Viewing Gala

The 'Grace and Frankie' star will receive the award during the Actors Fund's Tony Awards Viewing Gala on June 9 in Los Angeles.

When the Tony Awards are being handed out in New York City on June 9, an Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner will be on stage in Los Angeles accepting another trophy to add to her list of achievements.

The Actors Fund will fete Lily Tomlin with the Julie Harris Award for Artistic Achievement at the 23rd annual Tony Awards Viewing Gala at Skirball Cultural Center. Previous honorees of the Julie Harris Award include Gwen Verdon, Lauren Bacall, Charles Durning, Jason Alexander, Carol Channing, Tyne Daly, Rita Moreno, Stockard Channing, James Earl Jones, Liza Minnelli, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Betty Buckley.

The Actors Fund, a human services organization, provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals by offering social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. The gala fundraiser presents the West Coast’s exclusive live feed of the Tony Awards broadcast made possible by CBS, Tony Awards Productions, the American Theatre Wing, the Broadway League and DIRECTV. More information about the event can be found here.

Tomlin, who currently stars on Netflix's Grace and Frankie, has won eight Emmys; a Tony for her one woman Broadway show, Appearing Nitely; another Tony for Jane Wagner’s The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe; and a Grammy for her comedy album This is a Recording.