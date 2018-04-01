Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Musical of Tommy Wiseau's 'The Room' on April Fool's Day

The 'Hamilton' creator got in on the fun with a fake announcement on Sunday.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tried to pull one over on Broadway fans Sunday by announcing plans to create a musical based on Tommy Wiseau's cult-classic film The Room.

"This is all VERY premature, we’ll try it out of town in San Francisco," Miranda tweeted on April Fool's Day, linking to an exclusive story about the project on theatermania.com.

Titled Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tommy Wiseau's The Room: The Broadway Musical, the project would include actors like Mark Rylance and Justin Guarini, along with song titles "Where's My F--king Money" and "Oh Hai, Mark."

Miranda revealed that the musical was just an April Fool's prank by responded to an angry tweet that read, "...go back to being off the grid and stop with the disappointment." See the tweets below.

Sorry, Tommy.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.com.