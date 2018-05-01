Lin-Manuel Miranda Defends Michelle Wolf's WHCD Monologue Amid Backlash

"She dinged the press, she dinged Democrats, she dinged Republicans, and I thought she did a pretty amazing job."

Lin-Manuel Miranda is standing behind Michelle Wolf. The Hamilton star and creator shared his thoughts on Wolf's White House Correspondents' Dinner monologue, which drew ire from conservatives who accused the comedian of unleashing inappropriate attacks on members of the Trump administration.

Miranda expressed his support for Wolf while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on Monday night at New York's Edison Ballroom, where he was presented with the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center's 18th annual Monte Cristo Award.

"She did the gig. The gig in that situation is to ding everyone in the room," the actor and playwright said. "She dinged the press, she dinged Democrats, she dinged Republicans, and I thought she did a pretty amazing job."

In response to the backlash Wolf is currently facing, Miranda told THR he isn't surprised. "I wish I could say I was shocked, but I feel like this administration is so sensitive," he continued. "It's sad that they're so sensitive. The president is so sensitive he didn't even go."

The White House Correspondents' Association said that Wolf's wide-ranging monologue — which included a polarizing joke about Sarah Huckabee Sanders burning facts and using "that ash to create a perfect smoky eye" — was not "in the spirit" of their mission, but the standup comic has no regrets about her performance on Saturday.

"I wouldn't change a single word that I said. I'm very happy with what I said, and I'm glad I stuck to my guns," she told NPR on Monday. For Huckabee Sanders' part, her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, recently told THR that his daughter has "moved on" from the controversy.

Like Wolf, Miranda is no stranger to using his platform to make a political statement. Back in November 2016, Vice President Mike Pence attended a performance of Hamilton on Broadway, days after Donald Trump upset election win. At curtain call, cast members directly addressed Pence, with actor Brandon Victor Dixon telling him, "We, sir — we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us."

Though Trump accused the Hamilton cast of harassing Pence and demanded an apology, Miranda tweeted at the time that he was "proud of [Dixon], for leading with love."

At Monday night's event, Miranda told THR why he isn't afraid of speaking up for what he believes in, especially when art and politics intersect. "I think an artist's job is to make art and sometimes politics is inherent to the art we make. As a private citizen, I live in the world, and I want to make it a better world for my kids," the father of two explained. "So I have my opinions and I fight for the things I fight for."

Miranda is currently focusing on fighting for Puerto Rico, the U.S. territory his family is from, which is still reeling from the devastation of last fall's Hurricane Maria. The Broadway vet is gearing up to take Hamilton to San Juan's University of Puerto Rico campus for a limited three-week run in January 2019, during which he hopes to make a difference.

"I'm excited and I'm nervous. I'm nervous because just last week, there was a power outage for the entire island. I'm worried that progress is going a lot slower than anyone wanted it to," he said. "This is the longest American blackout in history, but we'll be there. We're going to keep our promise."

Miranda, who will be reprising his role as Alexander Hamilton for the engagement, added: "And I'm excited about the opportunity to help others. We're going to leave behind another theater that can host productions, and we're hopefully going to raise a lot of money for arts funding in Puerto Rico while we're there."