Lin-Manuel Miranda, George Takei and More Remember "Virtuosic" Terrence McNally

Sarah Silverman, Cynthia Nixon, Mia Farrow and more mourned the death of the famed playwright, who passed away due to complications from coronavirus.

Hollywood rallied together in mourning Terrence McNally on Tuesday afternoon, following the news that the 81-year-old playwright had died at a hospital in Sarasota, Florida.

McNally died due to complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The admired playwright battled lung cancer in the late 1990s and the disease cost him portions of both lungs. He has lived with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ever since.

With 25 Broadway productions, nearly 40 plays and 10 musicals to his name, McNally was recognized as a prolific writer whose work moved seamlessly from comedy to drama and from downtown avant-garde to the mainstream Great White Way. He won his first Tony in 1993 for his book for the musical Kiss of the Spider Woman and followed with trophies for Love! Valour! Compassion! (best play) in '95, Master Class (best play) in '96 and Ragtime (best book of a musical) in '98.

After news broke of McNally's death, Hollywood stars took to social media to express their condolences for the late five-time Tony recipient (his fifth award was the lifetime achieve honor in 2019).

Lin-Manuel Miranda reflected on McNally's legacy: "Heartbroken over the loss of Terrence McNally, a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals deftly. Grateful for his staggering body of work and his unfailing kindness," he tweeted.

George Takei also paid tribute to McNally, calling him a "legend among legends on Broadway." "If you are an actor, there's a good chance you have performed one of his works. If not, you surely will in your career, he was that prolific and gifted. Ah, my heart breaks at the news," he wrote.

Broadway star Audra McDonald called the news heartbreaking. "My dear sweet brilliant kind Terrence. The world is not nearly as sweet of a place without you in it. My heart is breaking yet again," she wrote.

See more tributes below.

We lost a great artist today. I worked for and with Terrence McNally twice in my life and they were two of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had. His work was vital, intense, hysterical and rare. My hope is that he will inspire writers for years to come. #RIPTerrenceMcNally — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) March 24, 2020

So incredibly saddened by the passing of the great Terrence McNally—virtuosic playwright, fearless LGBT activist, and steadfast friend. There will never be another one like him. pic.twitter.com/LpQXGdsgnm — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 24, 2020

Please remember the brilliant Terrence McNally, “The playwright leaves a legacy of slowly changing people's minds by changing their hearts first.” He will be missed https://t.co/jWm3gvX0YS — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 24, 2020

RIP Terrence McNally — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 24, 2020

Oh no- the coronavirus has killed Terrence McNally. Thoughts with hs husband, Tom Kirdahy https://t.co/f5ysG7zOwD — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 24, 2020

A huge loss. I was fortunate enough to grow up in NYC and could see myself in his plays long before the rest of Hollywood caught up. Wildly prolific and wonderful. Thank you Terrence McNally. https://t.co/PGeABycdhX — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 24, 2020

Heartbroken to hear this news. I had the honor of working with Terrence in Ragtime. Sending thoughts and prayers to his family https://t.co/MiNLiE5TI9 — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) March 24, 2020

Heartbroken about Terrence McNally. A brilliant writer and a lovely gentleman. #LoveValourCompassion indeed — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 24, 2020