Lin-Manuel Miranda Returning to Broadway With 'Freestyle Love Supreme'

The improvised hip-hop show will begin preview performances Sept. 13 at New York's Booth Theatre.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is heading back to Broadway. It was announced Wednesday that the Hamilton and In the Heights creator's long-running side project, Freestyle Love Supreme, will begin preview performances at New York's Booth Theatre starting Sept. 13.

The Broadway move of the show — which blends hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal stylings, and was created in 2004 by Miranda, Hamilton director Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale — comes after a successful downtown run earlier this year. The official opening is set for Oct. 2, with the 16-week limited run scheduled through Jan. 5, 2020.

The core cast includes Andrew Bancroft, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Chris Sullivan, Veneziale and Utkarsh Ambudkar. Miranda is expected to make unannounced guest appearances throughout the Freestyle Love Supreme Broadway engagement, along with Christopher Jackson, Tony winners James Monroe Iglehart and Daveed Diggs, Wayne Brady and many others.

The show is directed by Kail, and is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart and Hamilton producer Jill Furman.

"Fifteen years ago, when Freestyle Love Supreme was first developed, the idea of bringing our little improv show to Broadway seemed completely out of the realm of possibility," Kail and Miranda said in a joint statement. "But it is out of that improbability that FLS has found this new home, thanks to legions of loyal fans — first at Ars Nova, at various festivals around the world, then with one-off shows, and most recently with our off-Broadway run last winter."

Added the duo: "We’ve had many of our happiest and most fulfilling creative moments working on FLS and are excited to see its next chapter unfold at the Booth Theatre. It is a show that consistently surprises us: we have no idea what to expect any time we do it — and isn’t that the true beauty of live theater?"