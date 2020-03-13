Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares New 'Hamilton' Song to "Give Peace of Mind" Amid Coronavirus Fears

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all Broadway productions would be shut down until April as officials try to contain the viral pandemic.

Though productions of Hamilton in New York and Los Angeles have shut down due to coronavirus concerns, creator and former star Lin-Manuel Miranda is doing his best to lift spirits amid mounting fears.

The performer on Friday shared a previously unreleased song from Hamilton called "I Have a Friend." Miranda and Christopher Jackson — as Alexander Hamilton and George Washington, respectively — sing together on the track, which sees Hamilton giving advice to the president about how to deal with the fallout from his affair with Maria Reynolds.

"Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app. Alas. But I can send you music no one's ever heard," Miranda tweeted of the song, which was cut from Hamilton's final production. "Here’s a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called I Have This Friend. No one’s heard it, not even Kail."

Miranda shared the song on Soundcloud, along with more context. "This was my first draft of the song before The Reynolds Pamphlet. With Hamilton & Washington," he wrote. "I don’t think I even showed it to Tommy Kail. It would go where Hurricane is now. Stay safe out there. Love you."

Under the direction of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, it was announced on Thursday that all Broadway shows in New York City will suspend all performances immediately amid growing coronavirus concerns. Performances are set to pick back up on April 13. There are 31 shows currently in production on Broadway, with eight new shows that were slated to begin preview performances within the next few weeks.

Since the coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, earlier this year, it has affected over 125,000 people in 122 countries and caused over 4,600 deaths. In addition to New York's GLAAD Media Awards, a number of entertainment industry events have been canceled or postponed because of the viral outbreak, including SXSW, Coachella and the Game Developers Conference.

Listen to Miranda's Hamilton song below.