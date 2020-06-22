Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases New Colombia-Set Disney Animated Musical

The 'Hamilton' creator also revealed on Monday's 'Good Morning America' how his hit Broadway show was filmed ahead of the movie's Disney+ debut.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Disney are cooking up a new animated project set in Colombia, the Hamilton creator revealed on Monday.

Miranda teased on Good Morning America that he has spent his time in quarantine working with Disney to create a new animated musical. The untitled project will take place in Colombia, Miranda said.

While the unnamed project marks a new venture into the Disney world of musicals for Miranda, following his work on Moana and Mary Poppins, he's not the only former Disney collaborator to work on the new animated film.

"I'm collaborating with the Zootopia guys and Jared Bush who wrote Moana with me," he revealed.

Miranda didn't disclose any more details about the new project, but he also spoke about filming Hamilton for Disney+. He said recording a 2016 performance of the Tony-winning musical involved a three-day shoot.

"We filmed a live performance with cameras in the audience on a Sunday matinee then the audience left," he said.

The cast continued filming with close-up, dolly and crane shots on that night and continuing to shoot all through the following Tuesday night performance.

"It was basically a three-day film shoot with the best rehearsed cast in the history of the movies because we'd all been doing this show for a year at this point," he said.

Hamilton starts streaming on Disney+ on July 3.

Watch the full interview here.