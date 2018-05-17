Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' Lands at Warner Bros.

Jon M. Chu will direct the movie musical that, for a time, was caught up in the Weinstein Co. tumult.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights has officially found a new home.

The film rights to the Tony Award-winning musical from Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes has landed at Warner Bros. after being stuck at The Weinstein Co. as it was readying for bankruptcy.

Set in New York's Washington Heights, the story centers on a bodega owner who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother's fortune.

Following years of development, the rights to In the Heights were released by Universal in 2011 and were later picked up in May 2016 by TWC after Miranda's Hamilton became a Broadway sensation.

The casting process for the project was underway when the New York Times and New Yorker exposés detailed decades' worth of sexual assault and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Following those reports, Miranda and Hudes took to Twitter to say that they no longer wanted to work with Weinstein. "As a woman, I can no longer do business with The Weinstein Company. To those women who suffered directly at Harvey's hands, I extend my sincerest compassion and support," Hudes posted in October.

Jon M. Chu, who directed the upcoming Warner Bros.' summer release Crazy Rich Asians, will helm the movie, having been attached to the project since its TWC days.

In The Heights was the subject of a heated bidding war with offers from nearly all of the major studios. Endeavor Content repped the property and brokered the deal.