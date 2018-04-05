Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' Movie Free From Weinstein Co.

TWC picked up the project in May 2016, following the success of Miranda's 'Hamilton.'

Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights is officially free from The Weinstein Co.

The rights to the musical reverted back to Miranda and playwright Quiara Alegria Hudes prior to TWC declaring bankruptcy.

Following years of development, the rights to In the Heights were released by Universal in 2011 and was later picked up in May 2016 by TWC after Miranda's Hamilton became a Broadway sensation.

Set in New York's Washington Heights, the story centers on a bodega owner who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother's fortune.

Jon M. Chu came on board to direct and the project had begun the casting process when The New York Times and New Yorker exposés detailed decades-worth of sexual assault and harassment allegations against Weinstein.

Following those reports, Miranda and Hudes took to Twitter to say that they would no longer like to work with Weinstein. "As a woman, I can no longer do business with The Weinstein Company. To those women who suffered directly at Harvey's hands, I extend my sincerest compassion and support," Hudes posted in October.

In addition to In the Heights, a few feature projects have escaped the tumult of TWC. The indie studio sold the domestic rights to Paddington 2 to Warner Bros., which allowed the company to stay afloat while it sought investors. Six Billion Dollar Man was also sold to Warner Bros. prior to TWC declaring bankruptcy.

Still, there are several projects that are now caught up in TWC's legal and financial woes, including finished films The Current War, Mary Magdalene, Hotel Mumbai, The Upside and War With Grandpa.