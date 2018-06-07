'In the Heights' Movie Gets 2020 Release Date

Jon M. Chu, who is behind the upcoming Warner Bros. summer release 'Crazy Rich Asians,' is set to direct.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning In the Heights will hit theaters in summer 2020.

Warner Bros., who picked up the movie musical last month after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co., has set a June 26, 2020, release date.

Set in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood, the story centers on a bodega owner who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother's fortune.

Jon M. Chu, who directed the upcoming Warner Bros. summer release Crazy Rich Asians, will helm the movie. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders will produce.