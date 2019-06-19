Netflix Nabs Lin-Manuel Miranda's Directorial Debut 'Tick, Tick…Boom!'

The streaming giant acquired the worldwide rights to Imagine Entertainment's film adaptation.

Netflix has picked up the worldwide rights to Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut Tick, Tick…Boom! for Imagine Entertainment.

It's understood that Andrew Garfield is in talks to star, though no deal has been signed. The acquisition comes as Netflix has had success with movies otherwise destined for a traditional commercial release at the multiplex like Alfonso Cuaron's Roma and Joel and Ethan Coen's The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Miranda is directing the film adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the late playwright behind Rent. Miranda, who starred in a 2014 stage production of Tick, Tick…Boom!, will also produce, alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Imagine's Julie Oh.

Tony Award-winning playwright and TV writer Steven Levenson will pen the screen adaptation.

Set in 1990, Tick, Tick…Boom! tells the story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia, which he hopes will be the next great American musical and become his big break. Jon is also feeling pressure from his girlfriend, Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for his career aspirations.

Meanwhile, Jon's best friend and roommate, Michael, has given up on his creative aspirations for a high-paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is about to move out. As he approaches his 30th birthday, Jon is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his dream is worth the cost.