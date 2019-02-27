Tilda Swinton, John Waters to Appear at Lincoln Center Film Society Gala

Director Pedro Almodovar and Marielle Heller also will be among the speakers celebrating the organization's 50th anniversary.

Actress Tilda Swinton and directors Pedro Almodovar, John Waters and Marielle Heller are all slated to speak at The Film Society of Lincoln Center’s 50th Anniversary Gala, which will be held April 29 at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

The event will celebrate the Film Society, which was founded in 1969, and presents the annual New York Film Festival as well as year-round programming at Lincoln Center and also is responsible for publications like Film Comment.

Each of the speakers has a connection to the Film Society. Almodovar 1984 film What Have I Done to Deserve This? screened in its New Directors/New Films festival, and since then he has premiered 10 films in the New York Film Festival; Heller’s directorial debut TheDiary of a Teenage Girl was selected as opening night of New Directors/New Films in 2015; Waters was the subject of a complete retrospective, a first in the U.S., in 2014; and Swinton has appeared in a number of films that have played the New York Film Festival, from 1987’s The Last of England through 2003’s Young Adam, 2007’s The Man From London and 2013’s Only Lovers Left Alive.

