Henry Timms Named President of Lincoln Center For the Performing Arts

New York's Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has appointed Henry Timms to be president and CEO of the arts institution. He will lead the company as it seeks to develop new collaborative initiatives, attract and engage new audiences, and prepare for the redesign of David Geffen Hall.

Timms' background in the arts and culture space includes a CEO position at 92nd Street Y, a cultural community center in Manhattan, in addition to serving as International Director of the Louise Blouin Foundation in London where he developed cultural programs. Timms also co-founded the #GivingTuesday campaign, a social movement that encourages people around the world to consider charitable activities during Back Friday and Cyber Monday.

Speaking about Timms' appointment, Board Chair Katherine Farley said in a statement, "Henry is a trailblazing leader of the highest caliber. His combination of collegiality, digital savvy and transformational thinking will be an enormous asset as we develop exciting new projects, and bring the well-known excellence of the arts at Lincoln Center to the broadest possible audience."

She continued, “Henry’s signature style is collaboration, complemented by innovation, ingenuity and enthusiasm, which will serve him well as he works closely with all of our constituent arts organizations.”

Timms added, "The performing arts transform lives, forge mutual understanding and strengthen societies. The vision and commitment of Lincoln Center’s board, and the talent of the leaders and organizations on campus, are unparalleled. The privilege of collaborating with these remarkable individuals and of leading this unique institution is an extraordinary honor.”

His new position will begin in early May.