Linda Cardellini Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

The 'Dead to Me' star and producer was previously with ICM Partners.

Linda Cardellini has left ICM Partners for CAA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

She currently produces and stars opposite Christina Applegate in Dead to Me, which Netflix has renewed for a second season.

Since her breakout role as Lindsay Weir in Paul Feig and Judd Apatow's now-classic series Freaks and Geeks, Cardellini has gone on to star in several acclaimed films and TV shows, including Brokeback Mountain, NBC's ER, AMC's Mad Men (for which she received an Emmy nomination as Don Draper's married mistress Sylvia Rosen) and Netflix's Bloodline.

Her credits also include Green Book and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Laura Barton (Hawkeye's wife) in both Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Endgame.

Cardellini continues to be represented by Mosaic and Jackoway Austen.