Linda Giannecchini, National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Exec, Dies at 70

She held nearly every elective office in the organization, which hands out Emmys for daytime shows, sports, news and documentaries.

Linda Giannecchini, a longtime executive with the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, died Tuesday of natural causes at her home in San Francisco. She was 70.

In her five decades with NATAS, Giannecchini held nearly every elective office in the Academy, including national awards chair, Northern California president and governor, and she had just begun her eighth term as a national trustee.

She also served as chair of several committees, including the NATAS awards committee, and was honored with two regional Emmy Awards, the Governors' Award, a NATAS service medallion and induction to the Silver Circle.

"Linda brought a personal passion to every day and to every project," NATAS chairman Terry O'Reilly said in a statement. "The Academy is better for her service, and we are all blessed to have known her."

NATAS is the organization behind the Daytime Emmys, the Sports Emmys and the News and Documentary Emmys.

Born in San Francisco on Aug. 8, 1948, Giannecchini worked in television as a producer, director, line producer, production coordinator, closed captioner and event planner. Her productions included cooking shows, public affairs programs, sporting events, concerts, telethons, conventions, award shows and corporate productions.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Linda Giannecchini Professional Development Scholarship Fund at the San Francisco Northern CA Chapter of NATAS at: The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences; San Francisco/Northern California Chapter; 4317 Camden Ave.; San Mateo, CA 94403-5007.

More information on remembrances will follow on the NATAS website.