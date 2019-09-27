Linda Porter, Actress Known for 'Superstore,' Dies at 86

Among her film credits, Porter appeared in comedies such as 'Dude, Where's My Car?' and 'Tumbleweeds,' as well as the thriller 'Mercy.'

Actress Linda Porter has died following an illness, her representatives confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. She was 86.

Porter was well known for her recent credit in NBC's Superstore, playing the role of Myrtle. She also appeared in the reboot of Twin Peaks, and other series such as The Mindy Project, Two Broke Girls, The X-Files, ER and more.

The actress was born in January, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, and began her performance career in 1988 in an episode of Beauty and the Beast.

After the news of her death was released, Porter's colleagues from Superstore took to social media to pay tribute. Lauren Ash said on Twitter, "The Superstore team lost one of its best members. Always funny, always vibrant and ALWAYS enthusiastic. I don't know that anyone loved our show more than Linda. Both you and Myrtle will be deeply missed."

Superstore writer Vanessa Ramos wrote, RIP Linda Porter. A true delight of a writer who was up for anything." Fellow writer Owen Ellickson called Porter a "wonderful actress and a lovely person."