'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice' Lands at 1091, Greenwich Entertainment

A September theatrical release is planned for the film about the 10-time Grammy winner.

Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman's documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, which profiles the 10-time Grammy winning music star, has landed at Greenwich Entertainment and 1091.

A September theatrical release is planned for the CNN Films project after Greenwich and 1091 jointly picked up the North American rights. The film was co-financed by PCH Films and CNN Films, which produced the project and picked up the broadcast TV rights for North America.

The Ronstadt documentary premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. "We’re excited to partner with Rob, Jeffrey, James, Michele and CNN to bring this powerful documentary to audiences across the country," Danielle DiGiacomo, senior vp of acquisitions and strategic partnerships for 1091, and Ed Arentz, co-managing director of Greenwich, said in a statement.

The distribution deal was negotiated by DiGiacomo, Greenwich’s Arentz and Eric Sloss for Cinetic Media on behalf of the filmmakers, and by Stacey Wolf, vp for business affairs for CNN Worldwide, for CNN.