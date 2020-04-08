Linda Tripp, Key Figure in Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky Scandal, Dies at 70

Before news of her death broke, Lewinsky tweeted, "no matter the past, upon hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can't imagine how difficult this is for her family."

Linda Tripp, the career civil servant and whistleblower who set in motion the Monica Lewinsky scandal that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday. She was 70.

Neither a rep nor family could be reached for more information.

Tripp’s son-in-law, Thomas Foley, told the New York Post on Wednesday afternoon, "She fought on as hard as she could. We just have to let all the grandkids know as it was so sudden.”

Before news of her death broke, Lewinsky earlier in the day tweeted, "no matter the past, upon hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can't imagine how difficult this is for her family."

Tripp secretly tape-recorded White House intern Lewinsky as she talked about her affair with President Clinton. She then gave those recordings to prosecutor Ken Starr, who used them against Clinton.

Clinton was impeached by the House in December 1998, then acquitted by the Senate in 1999.

Due to her involvement, Tripp became a household name and was mocked, along with others involved, numerous times on Saturday Night Live.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren.