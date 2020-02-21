Lindsay Lohan Joins Mickey Rourke in Supernatural Thriller 'Cursed' (Exclusive)

Lohan will play a police detective in the film, which Angel Oaks is selling at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Lindsay Lohan looks to have lined up her next feature, this time playing a police detective alongside Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler) in supernatural thriller Cursed.

The Hollywood Reporter understands that the star – last seen in the MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club and as a judge on The Masked Singer Australia – has entered final negotiations to appear in the film, written by Ian Holt and directed by Steven R. Monroe, who helmed the 2010 remake of cult classic I Spit on Your Grave.

Angel Oak Films and Alt House Productions will produce, with Angel Oak representing the film – which is slated to start principal photography this summer – at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Cursed tells the story of renowned psychiatrist Dr. David Elder (Rourke), who teams up with police detective Mary Branigan (Lohan) in a race to stop an escaped psychiatric patient from killing five people held hostage in a remote house. The film’s casting was handled by Debra McCarthy.

Los Angeles/Brussels-based Angel Oak Films is the new production and sales banner headed up by Pascal Borno, Alain Gillissen and B.I. Rosen. New York-based Alt House Productions is led by Holt, Michael Alden and Mike Kuciak.