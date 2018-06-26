Lindsay Lohan Says Partying Past Is Behind Her: "It's Dead"

"I'm a normal, nice person. A good person. I don’t have any bad intentions. And my past has to stay in the past," said Lohan in an interview with 'The New York Times.'

Lindsay Lohan opened up about leaving her former partying lifestyle in an interview with The New York Times, published on Tuesday (June 26).

The actress made it clear that she has put her past behind her and hopes other people will, too. "I’m a normal, nice person. A good person. I don’t have any bad intentions. And my past has to stay in the past," she said. "People have to just let go of it and stop bringing it up because it’s not — it’s gone. It’s dead. And that’s the most important thing to me."

"There’s a business side to my life now, but I’m not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me," said Lohan, who currently owns a beach club in Greece. "Because I get to actually focus on the result of things."

While tabloids have covered every mistake Lohan has made in the past, she made it clear that the public does not have a real understanding of who she is. "I think success is the best revenge — and silence, as a presence," she said. “When I chose to change my future, my life, I was like, 'Where's the one place I can find silence?'"

Lohan said she moved to Dubai because she believes it's the safest place for her to be, mostly because the paparazzi do not follow her every move. "That click — Karl Lagerfeld said, 'It’s like they’re shooting guns at me,’ when I first met him at Fendi," she said. "And I felt it. You feel like you’re always watching out, you’re paranoid. It creates this paranoia in your head that’s not necessary."

She admitted that she chose to change her lifestyle after her ex-fiance Egor Tarabasov was filmed assaulting her in public in 2016. "It happened, here in Mykonos, on the beach. And that was the moment where I switched and I was like, 'I’m going to take control of my life completely, and fire everyone and just rehire them when I’m ready,'" she said. “And that’s why I’m here today, because it was on that beach where I got hit. I said, ‘You know what? If there’s anything I can do, I’m going to get that beach. It’s going to be my beach.'"

Lohan has made her safety and comfort a priority in recent years. "If anyone in my life for one second, I feel unsafe with, they’re out," she said. "Very simple. This is it. I’m not going to complicate things. Because I’m a caretaker, I always want to give to people."

The actress also discussed her relationship with her parents, who have made headlines for their own reckless behavior. She said that they keep in touch and talk through Facetime. "Look, I’m not in control of my family," she said. "I’m only in control of myself. We’re all friends. My mom and dad are friends, everyone’s good."

Lohan, who most recently acted in the British series Sick Note, added that she has some acting projects lined up. "I know who I am as a person," she said. "I don't want any judgment on me. You know? My acting is good, my work is good and I love work."