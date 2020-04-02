Lindsay Lohan Makes Music Return With "Back to Me" Single

On her new song, Lohan confronts her difficult years growing up in the public eye, and how she’s stronger for the experience.

Lindsay Lohan is back. The former child star-turned paparazzi target returns with "Back To Me," her first new music since "Xanax," featuring Alma, dropped about six months ago.

It’s a chill track with an upbeat club vibe. On it, Lohan confronts her difficult years growing up in the public eye, and how she’s stronger for the experience.

"My life is full of ripped up pages/ I've been weak, contagious/ But I'm coming back, I'm coming back to me/ Oh, but I know that everything changes," she sings.

The former Disney actress has two top 20 albums to her name. Her 2004 debut Speak reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 back in 2004, and its followup A Little More Personal (Raw) hit No. 20 the following year.

LL has been teasing the new release on her socials, and earlier in the year hinted at that third studio album, details of which haven't yet come to light.

Her last cut on a major album was a cameo on "Danceophobia,” which appeared on Duran Duran’s 2015 LP Paper Gods.

Stream "Back To Me" below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.