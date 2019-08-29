Lindsay Lohan Set to Make Music Return With New Single "Xanax"

During Thursday's episode of Virgin Radio Dubai's 'The Kris Fade Show,' the podcast host played a teaser for the actress and singer's upcoming single "Xanax," described as being about "anxiety and pressure and taking care of yourself."

Lindsay Lohan is making her music comeback.

"Would you like to sit next to me? When you kiss me, I can't breathe," Lohan sang in the 30-second snippet. "I try to stay away from you, but you get me high. Only person in this town that I like. Guess I can take one more trip for the night—just for the night."

Though the full song has yet to be released, the podcast host said the song will be released "very, very soon." Lohan also shared a video of herself dancing along to the upcoming single on her Instagram Thursday.

The singer first teased a return to music in May after she shared a photo of herself in a recording studio on Instagram.

"Xanax" marks Lohan's first music release in 11 years. Lohan released her first album Speak in 2004, followed by her second album A Little More Personal (Raw) in 2005. Lohan also collaborated on the soundtracks for some of her previous films including Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Freaky Friday.

Most recently Lohan was featured on her short-lived MTV reality-show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which was cancelled after one season. Lohan is now serving as a judge on The Masked Singer Australia.

Listen to the "Xanax" teaser below.