Lindsey Buckingham Will Not Tour With Fleetwood Mac This Fall

Lindsey Buckingham, longtime Fleetwood Mac singer-guitarist and rock icon in his own right, will not join the band on its forthcoming tour.

Amidst reports Buckingham had officially left the band, the group on Monday issued a statement announcing, simply, "Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour. The band wishes Lindsey all the best." There was no comment regarding his future plans with the group.

Fleetwood Mac also announced that, instead, it will be joined by Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House.

The band's Facebook page was also updated Monday to an illustrated image, notably scrubbing Buckingham's image from its profile (although band images including Buckingham still remain on the page).

Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 when he and his then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks — who had been playing as a duo — were recruited by drummer Mick Fleetwood and the rest of the group. Buckingham played with the band until 1987, and then returned in 1997. Fleetwood Mac was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Over the years, Buckingham has released six solo albums and last year dueted with Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac on Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie, which also featured the band's bassist John McVie and Fleetwood.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.