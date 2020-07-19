Linkin Park Speaks Out Against Trump After "In the End" Song Appears in Campaign Video on Twitter

On Saturday, Twitter removed a campaign-style video featuring a cover of Linkin Park's 2002 song, citing a copyright complaint. The video ad, originally posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino, was later retweeted by the president.

Linkin Park is speaking out against Donald Trump after the president's team tweeted a campaign advertisement featuring the band's music without its permission.

On Saturday, Twitter removed a campaign-style video featuring a cover of Linkin Park's 2002 song "In the End," citing a copyright complaint. The video ad, originally posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino, was later retweeted by the president.

"Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued," Linkin Park tweeted Saturday.

Twitter removed the campaign video after after receiving a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice from Linkin Park's Machine Shop Entertainment, Reuters reports. The clip reportedly included Tommee Profitt's cover of "In the End" featuring Jung Youth and Fleurie.

Billboard has reached out to Twitter for comment.

Youth, whose vocals appear on the cover, also voiced his disapproval of Trump's campaign using the song without permission.

“Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted...anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down,” Youth tweeted Saturday.

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died of suicide in 2017, was a vocal critic of Trump. About six months before his death, the artist tweeted, “I repeat... Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!! We have to take back our voices and stand for what we believe in.”

This isn't the first time Trump has been threatened with legal action for using artists' music without consent. Over the years, dozens of other acts have issued cease and desist notices for unauthorized use, including Tom Petty, Neil Young, R.E.M., Rihanna, Pharrell, Guns N' Roses and Steven Tyler.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.