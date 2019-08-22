Box Office: 'Lion King' Bites Into Another Milestone, Crosses $500M in U.S.

The Jon Favreau-directed Disney pic becomes only the second movie of 2019 to do so, and only the 14th ever.

Another day on Pride Rock, another milestone for Disney's The Lion King.

The Jon Favreau-directed movie leapt past the $500 million mark at the North American box office on Wednesday, becoming only the second release of 2019 to do so behind fellow Disney blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.

Globally, Lion King is already a member of billion-dollar club, amassing $1.46 billion to date in global ticket sales. Only Marvel Studios' Endgame is bigger among 2019 titles with $2.8 billion (not to mention that Endgame is the biggest film of all time).

Other notable stats for Simba and his gang: It's only the 14th film in history to jump the $500 million threshold domestically, not adjusted for inflation. (Ten are from Disney.) And it's days away from prancing past Beauty and the Beast to become the top-grossing domestic title from Disney's live-action studio.

Through Wednesday, Lion King's domestic total was $501.3 million. The international total stands at $964.4 million.

Employing groundbreaking photorealistic CG and featuring a star-studded voice cast, Lion King is another win for Disney's aggressive campaign to reimagine its animated classics and marks a career-best for Favreau as a director (he also helmed Disney's Jungle Book remake, which grossed $963 million globally).

The movie's star-studded voice cast features Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, with Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani and John Oliver playing other classic characters from the 1994 original. James Earl Jones reprises his original role as Mufasa.