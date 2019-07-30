Box Office: 'The Lion King' Roars Past $1B in Global Ticket Sales

Jon Favreau's update of the classic 1994 animated film continues Disney's domination.

Disney and Jon Favreau's The Lion King has roared past the $1 billion mark at the global box office in only the 19th day since its release.

It also continues Disney's domination, with four of the company's 2019 titles already joining the billion-dollar club — and it's barely August. Last week, Aladdin became a card-carrying member, preceded by Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel.

The Lion King achieved the milestone Tuesday after finishing Monday with a global total of $999.4 million, including $360.9 million in North America and $638 million overseas.

It's the sixth title from Disney's live-action studio, headed by Sean Bailey, to accomplish the feat after Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland and two of the Pirates of Caribbean installments.

Employing groundbreaking photorealistic CG and featuring a star-studded voice cast, The Lion King is another win for Disney's aggressive campaign to reimagine its animated classics and marks a career-best for Favreau as a director (he also helmed Disney's Jungle Book remake, which grossed $963 million globally).

The movie's star-studded voice cast features Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, with Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani and John Oliver playing other classic characters from the 1994 original. James Earl Jones reprises his original role as Mufasa.

Disney is almost assured of having a record number of $1 billion-plus films in 2019, considering its upcoming slate includes the final Star Wars installment in the Skywalker saga. There's also Frozen 2, not to mention Toy Story 4, now in theaters. In 2016, Disney set an industry record with four $1 billion-plus films.