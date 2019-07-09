'The Lion King': First Reactions From the Premiere

"Visually, it's stunning," one film reporter wrote of the star-studded remake's photoreal CG animation.

After splitting over Aladdin, critics, film reporters and editors have tweeted their first takes on Disney's latest remake of its animated classics, The Lion King. The verdict: The film visually stuns, and emotionally hit its mark with many, if not all, audience members.

The Lion King, directed by The Jungle Book helmer Jon Favreau, broadly follows the beats of the 1994 animated Disney film, complete with several of its original songs. As in the first Disney film, young lion prince Simba (Donald Glover) flees his kingdom once his father is murdered by his younger brother, Scar (Chiwetel Eijiofor). After he learns some lessons outside of the Pride Lands, he returns to face Scar.

In addition to Glover and Eijiofor, The Lion King stars Beyoncé as Nala, James Earle Jones as Mufasa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, John Oliver as Zazu, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Eric Andre as Azizi, Keegan Michael-Key as Kamari, among others.

Buzzfeed senior film reporter Adam B. Vary offered a measured note, writing, "#TheLiongKing is a landmark *visual* experience. I’ve never seen anything like it, and I think it’s going to change how we look at movies forever." He added, "As an *emotional* experience, though…I’ll put it this way: It turns out lions can’t really emote."

IGN deputy managing editor of entertainment Laura Prudom said, for her part, "Visually, it’s stunning - an unparalleled technical achievement that’s like watching a nature documentary." She added, "Ultimately #TheLionKing will be a touching introduction to a timeless story for a new generation, but I’d never rewatch it over the original."

Read all the reactions from members of the media below.

Holy smokes, I really loved THE LION KING. I think (I think) it’s the most beautiful effects movie I’ve seen. Like next level, the game has changed kind of thing. (For the record I’m agnostic on the original movie and have zero nostalgia for it. Anyway, this movie hooked me.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 10, 2019

Been lucky to have attended a number of world premieres but not sure I've ever heard as much clapping during a movie as I did tonight at #TheLionKing . Was like being at a rock concert. Movie is going to make so much money. pic.twitter.com/rnU4qf92mt — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 10, 2019

Oh man #TheLionKing delivers. It’s a visual masterpiece that will leave you smiling and crying the whole time. It’s a true testament to the lasting effect Disney movies have on all generations. Timon and Pumbaa steal the show. And BEYONCE!!! #LionKing — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) July 10, 2019

The Lion King is a wonderful adaptation of an iconic classic. It has a few small changes which enhance what was already great and everything else is right on point. The CG can be slightly distracting at times but the emotion quickly covers that. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/9QmsP3PmNh — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is absolutely breathtaking! Every frame of that movie is something to behold. One of the best films of the year. pic.twitter.com/eWm0xDgcGg — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) July 10, 2019

Just walked out of #TheLionKing. Overriding reaction: SIMBA IS SO CUTE. But really, if you’re hoping this will be a near-exact adaptation of the animated movie with some absolutely jaw-dropping visual effects, you’ll get what you’re looking for. pic.twitter.com/14BydbdhCx — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) July 10, 2019

Absolutely blown away by #TheLionKing. Incredible visuals and voice work. Cried all my makeup off. Timon and Pumba brought me back from the edge. Would die for baby Simba. pic.twitter.com/YBpncCVowz — Rachel Heine (@RachelHeine) July 10, 2019

Ultimately #TheLionKing will be a touching introduction to a timeless story for a new generation, but I’d never rewatch it over the original — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) July 10, 2019

So #TheLionKing was the first movie I ever saw in theaters and this reimagining hit all the same notes. LOVED IT. Idk if it was Beyonce, Donald, the animation, Jon Fav... no it was probably Beyonce. — Trey Williams (@Trey3Williams) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is exactly as advertised: a beat-for-beat remake of the original. Impressive animation and some ace casting choices (Beyoncé is a spirited Nala, John Oliver is an ideal Zazu) plus that music is still - but it’s more nostalgic rehash than fresh reimagining — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) July 10, 2019