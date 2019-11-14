Lionsgate and Amazon Sign U.K. Output Deal

Amazon will take first streaming window in U.K. for Lionsgate titles, including 'Knives Out,' 'Midway' and 'Bombshell'.

Lionsgate has signed an output deal with Amazon for the U.K., giving Amazon first window streaming rights in the U.K. for the studio's recently released and upcoming theatrical films.

The deal, announced Thursday by Amazon Prime Video Head of Content UK, Martin Backlund, and Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution Jim Packer, includes such features as Rian Johnson's star-studded murder mystery Knives Out, Roland Emmerich's war epic Midway and Jay Roach's Bombshell starring Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman.

Recently-released titles, including actioners Angel Has Fallen and Rambo: Last Blood, as well as Lionsgate UK titles including Armando Iannucci's The Personal History of David Copperfield, are also part of the multi-year arrangement.

The deal comes as Amazon faces new competition, with the recent global launch of Apple's Apple TV+ streaming service and the pending bow of Disney's Disney+, expected to roll out in the territory next year. Local streamer BritBox, a service combining content from U.K. networks ITV, the BBC and Channel 4, launched earlier this month.

Lionsgate and Amazon did not disclose financial details of the deal.

The deal was negotiated on behalf of Lionsgate by President of International Television & Digital Distribution Agapy Kapouranis, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Television Sales Nicky Wood, and Vice President of UK, Turkey & Greece Television Sales Nazneen Sethi.