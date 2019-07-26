Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer Sees Pay Fall to $6.61M in 2019

The studio head received no stock awards last year as Lionsgate threads its way through a fast-changing and consolidating media landscape.

Lionsgate said in a regulatory filing Friday that CEO Jon Feltheimer's executive compensation package for fiscal 2019 was $6.61 million, down from $14.4 million in fiscal 2018 and a year-earlier $35.3 million.

The latest compensation package follows Feltheimer signing a new contract through 2023 that is front-end loaded with stock options. For fiscal 2019, the Lionsgate boss received a base salary of $1.5 million, unchanged from the base salary received during the previous two years.

Feltheimer in fiscal 2019 received a bonus of $3.09 million, virtually the same as the $3 million bonus received a year earlier. He received no stock awards, $1.85 million in stock awards and no non-equity incentive plan compensation.

Feltheimer in fiscal 2018 received $2.7 million in option awards and another $7 million in compensation as part of a non-equity incentive plan.

Vice chairman Michael Burns earned $5.17 million in the most recent fiscal year, according to the filing, down from $8.97 million received in fiscal 2018.

The studio is set to hold its annual shareholders meeting Sept. 10 in Vancouver, where investors will hold a vote to approve the executive compensation for top executives at the studio, and will elect a new slate of directors for the boardroom.