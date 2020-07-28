Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer's Pay Rises to $11M

The exec's 2020 compensation included a $1.5 million base salary, a $6.3 million bonus, and more than $1.5 million each in stock awards and option awards.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer saw his total compensation rise to more than $11 million in fiscal 2020 according to the company's 2020 proxy filing, up significantly from the company's last fiscal year when he received a compensation package valued at $6.6 million.

Feltheimer's 2020 compensation included a $1.5 million base salary, a $6.3 million bonus, and more than $1.5 million each in stock awards and option awards, though the company notes that some of those stock awards were actually granted in fiscal 2019.

Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns received compensation of $6.37 million, up from $5.17 million in fiscal 2019.

The company will hold its annual meeting of shareholders at its office in Vancouver, Canada Sept. 15, though the company says it may change its plans due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Among the matters to be voted on are the appointment of former FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn to the company's board of directors.