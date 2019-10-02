Lionsgate CFO James Barge Renews Contract Through 2023

The top exec has signed a new four-year deal.

Lionsgate CFO James Barge has extended his contract with the Hollywood studio through 2023.

Lionsgate on Wednesday revealed the new long-term deal, which was approved Sept. 26, in an Securities and Exchange Commission 8K filing.

Barge's re-upping at the Hollywood studio follows big swings by Lionsgate for the premium cable channel Starz and taking a majority stake in talent management firm 3 Arts Entertainment amid continuing industry consolidation.

The new agreement has a four-year term that ends July 31, 2023. Under the new deal, Barge will receive an annual base salary of $1 million and will be eligible for an annual incentive bonus and equity-based awards.

As part of the new pact, Barge has also been granted 635,526 time-based stock appreciation rights, or options, and 635,526 performance-based SARs.