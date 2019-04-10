Lionsgate Dates Luc Besson's 'Anna' for High-Profile Summer Release

The crime-thriller was delayed last year after the well-known French filmmaker was accused of sexual assault and harassment by numerous women.

Lionsgate's Summit label has decided to give Luc Besson's Anna a high-profile summer release.

The crime-thriller, starring Russian supermodel and actress Sasha Luss opposite Helen Mirren, will open in theaters on June 21.

Anna's opening was put on hold last year when Belgian-Dutch actress Sand Van Roy filed a complaint in May 2018 accusing the director of drugging and raping her at a Paris Hotel.

In November, five more women came forward in a report in French investigative magazine Mediapart, alleging sexual misconduct. In total, at least nine separate women have accused the director of sexual assault and harassment.

In late February of this year, the Paris prosecutor's office dismissed the rape charges after an investigation failed to turn up evidence to support Roy's allegation.

Nevertheless, promoting Anna could prove problematic in terms of putting Besson in front of the press. Lionsgate and Summit acquired domestic rights to the movie before the rape charge and other allegations.

The movie is his first directorial effort since Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets — which featured Van Roy — hit theaters in 2017, grossing $225 million globally.

Anna also stars Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy, Eric Godon and Anna Krippa. The story follows former model who turns government assassin (Luss). Mirren plays her boss.

Toy Story 4 and Child's Play also open nationwide over the June 21-23 weekend.