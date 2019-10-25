Lionsgate, Deon Taylor Team for Heist Thriller 'Free Agents'

The deal comes weeks after the studio acquired Taylor's psychological thriller 'Fatale,' starring Hilary Swank.

Lionsgate is getting deeper into business with The Intruder director Deon Taylor.

Just weeks after acquiring Taylor’s psychological thriller Fatale, starring Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy, Lionsgate has got behind Free Agents, the director's crime drama set against the backdrop of professional athletes.

The deal, unveiled by Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, will see the film directed by Taylor and co-written with Joe Bockol. Taylor will also produce Free Agents with Roxanne Taylor under their Hidden Empire banner.

The film sees pro football players turn to crime to get back at the owners who are exploiting and under paying them. "Deon is an enormously talented storyteller and director and we think he will turn Free Agents into a fascinating and topical crime drama with a lot of depth set in the world of high stakes professional sports," said Kahane in a statement.

Fatale, which also stars Michael Eal, centers on a married man who is tricked into a murder scheme by a seductive woman (Swank) with whom he had a one-night stand. How far will he go to save his marriage from his mistake?

Lionsgate earlier released another Deon Taylor thriller, Traffik, and the director's other credits include Meet the Blacks 2: The House Next Door, starring Mike Epps and Katt Williams, and Meet the Blacks, a film he wrote, directed, produced and distributed independently.

“As a filmmaker, I’ve always been a fan of high-impact heist films and Free Agents is going to bring that level of action and excitement,” said Taylor in his own statement.

The Free Agents project will be overseen by Brady Fujikawa at Lionsgate.