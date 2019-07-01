Lionsgate Sets Launch Date for 'Hunger Games,' 'Divergent' China Theme Park

Lionsgate Entertainment World, to open July 31, will feature indoor themed rides and VR experiences inspired by the Hollywood studio's movie franchises.

Lionsgate on Monday said its indoor theme park, which will bring Hunger Games- and Divergent-inspired attractions to China, will launch on July 31.

Lionsgate Entertainment World, through a licensing deal by the studio, will launch in Hengqin, China, an hour from Hong Kong, and will feature around 25 attractions based on the Hollywood studio's film properties.

Lionsgate’s interactive indoor theme park will feature 3D and virtual reality experiences inspired by The Hunger Games, The Twilight Saga and the Divergent and Now You See Me movie franchises, as well as story backgrounds from other film titles like Escape Plan and Gods of Egypt.

“From escaping the Capitol to braving the mental and physical challenges of Dauntless to taking on a newborn vampire army with Jacob and the Wolf Pack, we can’t wait for fans to step into the worlds of their favorite films to create their own authentic adventures,” Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate’s senior vp of global live and location-based entertainment, said in a statement.

The indoor theme park aims to leverage the earlier box office success of Lionsgate's tentpole movies in China.

Lionsgate partnered with the Thinkwell Group and Village Roadshow Theme Parks to create the Lionsgate Entertainment World immersive attractions like Hunger Games – Mockingjay Flight, a 3D motion simulator ride; The Twilight Saga: Midnight Ride VR experience; and The Divergent Series – Fear Simulator.

There are also dining experiences like the Hunger Games-inspired Capitol Club, Peeta’s Bakery and the Lionsgate Cafe.

Lionsgate's location-based entertainment business includes separate attractions in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The studio earlier announced the launch of the outdoor theme park Lionsgate Movie World at Jeju Island, South Korea.