Lionsgate General Counsel Renews Contract Through 2023

The top studio exec has signed a new three-year deal after joining Lionsgate in 2018.

Lionsgate general counsel Corii D. Berg has extended his contract with the studio through July 2023.

Lionsgate on Monday revealed the new three-year deal — which is backdated to March 1 and was approved Friday — in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Under the agreement, Berg will receive an annual base salary of $1 million and will be eligible for an annual incentive bonus and equity awards. Lionsgate in 2018 named Berg, a former Sony Pictures Entertainment exec, as its new general counsel, in charge of legal and business affairs.

Reporting to Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, Berg has worked closely with vice chairman Michael Burns, COO Brian Goldsmith and CFO Jimmy Barge as the Hollywood studio navigates industry consolidation.

While at SPE, Berg was senior executive vp and head of worldwide business affairs at Sony Pictures Television. Before that, he was Sony Pictures’ executive vp and deputy general counsel, corporate and distribution, from 2004-2009.