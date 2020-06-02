Lionsgate General Counsel Joins USC Board of Trustees

Corii Berg is the newest member of the executive committee.

Corii Berg, executive vp and general counsel at Lionsgate, has been named as the newest member of the University of Southern California's Board of Trustees.

Berg, a USC alum and a corporate governance expert, joins the school's executive committee.

As a trustee, Berg plans to focus on greater student diversity and access throughout USC. “It’s really important to be open and inclusive and ensure we make all opportunities available to our very qualified students to contribute their experiences and knowledge to all our programs,” the Lionsgate exec, who oversees the Hollywood studio's business and legal affairs, said Tuesday in a statement.

Berg was most recently president of the USC Alumni Association Board of Governors. "He (Berg) is also a first-generation college student and longtime USC supporter who understands the strength of education to lift up and empower people from all backgrounds. We are excited to welcome him to this important new role," USC president Carol L. Folt said in her own statement.