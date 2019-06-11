Lionsgate Inks Movie Output Deal with Hulu, FX

The deal for movies from the 'Saw' studio marks the first time a streaming platform and basic cable network have teamed up for a theatrical output deal.

Disney's Hulu and FX have teamed up to acquire new Lionsgate theatrical movies.

The agreement marks the first time that an online platform and a basic cable network have joined forces for a theatrical output deal as Hollywood's streaming wars escalate.

The Lionsgate label will license to Hulu and FX films produced in calendar 2020 and 2021, and formerly destined for the Epix platform. At the same time, the studio's Summit Entertainment label will continue to put films through its HBO output deal.

The Hulu/FX theatrical output deal also comes as both streaming and traditional cable platforms look for premium content to generate buzz and retain subscribers.

Upcoming movies to be included in the Hulu/FX output deal includes the Saw franchise sequel and I Still Believe, the follow-up to I Can Only Imagine, the 2018 indie hit.

The two film licensing deals are timed to allow after their expiration that Lionsgate can move its theatrical content to Starz.